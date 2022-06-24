NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00541012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00301141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00038763 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015692 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

