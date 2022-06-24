NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Up 1.2%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.
NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXON (NEXOF)
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.