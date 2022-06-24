NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Up 1.2%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

