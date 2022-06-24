Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Shares Down 18.5%

Shares of Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) fell 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.15 and last traded at $80.15. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPRF. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nexans from €81.00 ($85.26) to €83.00 ($87.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

