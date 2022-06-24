Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

