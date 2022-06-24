Newmark Property REIT to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NPR)

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Featured Stories

