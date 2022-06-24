Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $20.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $726.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,206,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $752.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $784.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $900.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

