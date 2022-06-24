New BitShares (NBS) Market Cap Achieves $8.38 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $858,665.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00129554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00066658 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014019 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

