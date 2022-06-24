NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

