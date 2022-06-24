Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Major Shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen Sells 63,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nerdy alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Light Street Capital Managemen sold 400 shares of Nerdy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $1,124.00.

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 1,118,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,680. The company has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.