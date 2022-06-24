Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,489.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $37,489.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00029789 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,259,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,182,973 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

