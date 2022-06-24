NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £22,000 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,947.57).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £22.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292.14 ($3.58).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

