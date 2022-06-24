Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $24,677.11 and approximately $2,846.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,119,186 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

