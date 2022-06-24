Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Corteva by 33.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

