Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock valued at $323,676,345. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $312.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $297.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

