Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.23. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$396.80 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

