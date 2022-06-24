Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.23. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$396.80 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
