MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Down 0.1%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $777,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.