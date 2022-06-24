Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Raised by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $27.98 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

