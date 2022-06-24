Morgan Stanley Trims JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Target Price to GBX 131

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.