Morgan Stanley Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Underweight

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 157 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

