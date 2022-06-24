Morgan Stanley Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Underweight

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 157 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

