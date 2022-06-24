Morgan Stanley Cuts Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target to €135.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €141.00 ($148.42) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $139.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $179.90.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

