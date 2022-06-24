MonaCoin Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.52 million and approximately $119,350.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

