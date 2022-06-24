Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Insider Buys $24,600.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) insider Sean Mclennan purchased 30,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

