Mizuho Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $150.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWKS. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

