Mizuho Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.50.

QRVO stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

