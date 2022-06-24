Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 69 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average is $233.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

