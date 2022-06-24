Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $281,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

