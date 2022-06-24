Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.