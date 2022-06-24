Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.