Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.