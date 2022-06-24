Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $316.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

