Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

NYSE JCI opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.