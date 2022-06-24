Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,137 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of BUD opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

