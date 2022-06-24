Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.34 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

