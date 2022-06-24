Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 114 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $485.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $461.85 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $550.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

