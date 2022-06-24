MintMe.com Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $209,406.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $209,406.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.39 or 0.05422524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00264456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00581889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00550828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075567 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.