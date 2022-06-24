Michael Scott Culbreth Acquires 2,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $711.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.97.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 24.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

