Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.56

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 32814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($115.79) to €105.00 ($110.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($120.00) to €104.00 ($109.47) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($92.63) to €89.00 ($93.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

