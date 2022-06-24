Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.19

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.27. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

