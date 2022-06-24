McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 4.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,261,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

