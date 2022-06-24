Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 10.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

