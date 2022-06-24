MASQ Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $78,485.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00065867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013775 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.