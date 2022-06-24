Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research firms have commented on MPFRF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mapfre from €1.74 ($1.83) to €1.73 ($1.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mapfre from €1.60 ($1.68) to €1.78 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

