Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

