MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.67

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.67 and traded as low as C$16.46. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 207,193 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 96.61.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at C$450,022.50. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 over the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

