MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.67

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.67 and traded as low as C$16.46. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 207,193 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 96.61.
In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at C$450,022.50. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 over the last quarter.
MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.