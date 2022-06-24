Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.56. 60,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

