Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $151,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average is $218.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

