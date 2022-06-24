Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Down 8.3%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 53,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 24.64 and a quick ratio of 24.64.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Evasyst, Inc, doing business as Kast, develops software applications for gamers that allows real-time visibility, communication, and management of teammates through audio, visual, and social solutions to craft and execute strategies during competitive game play. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

