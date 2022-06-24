Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 54,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 194,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.