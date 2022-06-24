Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

