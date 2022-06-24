Lennar Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $16.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 51.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 42.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.